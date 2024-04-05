Kazakh-Uzbek tandem is a vital need, says President Tokayev

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting in Khiva, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed further enhancement of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance.

Stressing the symbolic nature of the meeting in Khiva – the treasure of Islamic civilization and architecture, the Kazakh President reiterated the successful development of bilateral cooperation in all areas.

As Tokayev noted, the governments of both countries actively work on implementing the agreements reached, progressively realizing the corresponding roadmaps and carrying out work on the agreements signed and trade contracts. Mutual trade turnover has been demonstrating good performance.

Following the last year, the trade between the countries stood at 4.4 billion US dollars. The countries carry out joint projects in spheres such as the industry, energy, transport and logistics, and agriculture. As of today, the portfolio includes 60 joint projects with the total volume of investments of over 2.5 billion US dollars and creation of over 13 thousand jobs. The project for the construction of the international center for industrial cooperation is progressing successfully.

The Kazakh leader said that Kazakh-Uzbek tandem is a vital need and that only together it could be possible to ensure sustainable development of the countries. In this regard, the Head of State backed the adoption of the 2023 Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership and Alliance Program.

During the meeting, the Presidents exchanged views on a wide range of issues of economic cooperation, including greater mutual trade, cooperation in energy, transport, water management, and IT sector. Special attention was attached to the development of cultural and humanitarian ties and unleashing the unique tourist potential of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Tokayev and Mirziyoyev also discussed the regional agenda and compared notes on the interaction within international structures.