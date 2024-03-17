Kazakh-Uzbek trade-economic cooperation: PM Bektenov visits Tashkent

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov paid a working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistanon Friday, March 15. In Tashkent, the Head of the Kazakh Government was received by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform News Agency reports citing primeminister.kz.

The sides noted that the Kazakh-Uzbek relations serve as a bright example of strategic partnership based on trust and mutual understanding at the highest level. In 2023, bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan amounted to $4.5 billion. The two countries’ governments are constantly working on the implementation of investment and industrial projects to step up trade turnover.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Meanwhile, the talks with the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov focused on the measures taken to expand trade-economic, investment, water and energy, transit-transport and cultural cooperation, as well as strengthening the interaction in the field of agriculture by expanding the range of goods supplied.

“The presidents of the two countries tasked to raise the Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation to a brand new level. We see significant potential for increasing trade turnover and we will make every effort to achieve high results of our interaction both in the bilateral and multilateral format,” said Olzhas Bektenov.

In turn, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov emphasized that trust-based and friendly relations at the level of the heads of state serve as an important factor in strengthening the strategic partnership and allied relations.

“The leaders of our countries have determined specific tasks to further expand the multifaceted relations between the two countries. I express my readiness to take all necessary measures to fulfill these tasks,” said Abdulla Aripov.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The prime ministers spoke on significant progress in the field of industrial cooperation and pointed out huge potential for further development. The countries are implementing today 60 industrial projects worth $2.6 billion with the creation of more than 13,300 jobs. 43 more projects also seem promising. The Central Asia International Center for Industrial Cooperation is expected to play an important role in further expansion of the bilateral trade potential. At the same time, the two countries enjoy mutual understanding in agricultural sector.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the need to raise transit-transport potential in the region. Special attention was given to the interaction in water use. Along with this, he indicated Kazakhstan’s readiness to broaden export supplies to Uzbekistan to the amount of almost $500 million on 255 items.

At the end of the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov and Abdulla Aripov confirmed their governments’ readiness to exert every effort to ensure progressive development of the Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation in entire range of the bilateral interaction.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

During his working trip, the Kazakh Prime Minister explored the experience of the Customs Clearance Center in improving administration procedures through the transition to electronic declaration.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Besides, Olzhas Bektenov visited local Technopark, where he surveyed the process of high-tech manufacture of industrial, electronic, construction products, industrial and municipal energy equipment, including elevators and escalators.