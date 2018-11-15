Kazakh, Uzbek Vice PMs attended Intl Education Fair 2018-2019 in Shymkent

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh and Uzbek Vice Prime Ministers participated in the International Education Fair 2018-2019 in Shymkent, Kazinform reports.

The event organized by JSC Center for International Programs brought together the representatives of about 200 universities from 40 countries of the world.



First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and his Uzbek colleague Ochilboy Ramatov participated in the event as well.



This year the International Education Fair is held in four cities - Astana, Atyrau, Shymkent, and Almaty.



The vice prime ministers got familiarized with the proposals of almost all universities and met with Mayor of Fort Collins town (Colorado, U.S.) Mr. Wade O.Troxell.



The guests highly spoke of the level of the event organization. "It is a good opportunity for all those willing to obtain high-quality European education," said Askar Mamin.



According to President of JSC Center for International Programs Zhanbolat Meldeshov, the exhibition enabled its participants to debate the cooperation on academic mobility issues. He also briefed on the multiplicative effect of such exhibitions and establishment of the Central Asian Education Hub in Kazakhstan. "The hub will become an excellent platform and opportunity. By joining the efforts of all stakeholders, I believe that the share of education in the country's GDP, namely from attraction of foreign students, will increase significantly by 2020," he said.



"Last year, Kazakhstan taught 13,000 foreign students. In 2018, their number made 21,000. If we increase their number to 100,000, then the real sector of economy will earn hugely. As for the education hub, I want to stress that we should integrate into the global education process. Our students and lecturers must keep up to the times by raising the level and service in educational process," Meldeshov said.