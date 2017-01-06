Kazakh version of National Geographic TV Channel to be launched

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Department of Industry and Tourism of the Ministry of Investment and Development and National Geographic Kazakhstan magazine have agreed on cooperation, Chief of the Department Marat Igali informed via his Facebook account.

“I have just met with Director of the National Geographic Kazakhstan magazine Erkyn Zhakypov,” he wrote.

National Geographic magazine is an official edition of the U.S. National Geographic Society. The magazine publishes articles about geography, nature, history, science and culture. The materials are accompanied with a big number of photographs. The magazine is published also in Kazakh and is in a high demand in schools (main subscribers).

“The Department of Industry and Tourism and National Geographic magazine agreed on cooperation to promote tourism. We are also planning to publish materials about Mangistau region in the magazine,” Igali added.

According to Erkyn Zhakypov, Kazakh version of the National Geographic Channel will be launched in future. It should be noted that the headquarters of the magazine awards grants for all countries including Kazakhstan for launching special projects and publishing materials about our country. Full information is available on the website of the magazine www.nationalgeographic.kz .