20:04, 14 May 2024 | GMT +6
Kazakh Vice Healthcare Minister relieved of his duties
Vyacheslav Dudnik is relieved of his duties as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.
He was born in 1963 in Kostanay region.
Graduated from the Karaganda State Medical Institute, Kazakh University of Economics, Finance and International Trade, International Business Academy, Russian Academy of National Economy, and European University in Geneva, Switzerland.