Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture relieved of her duties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the Government decree Gulmira Issayeva is relieved of her duties as the Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture according to the application submitted, the primeminister.kz reports.

Born in 1969 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Semipalatinsk Technological Institute of Meat and Dairy Industry, Kazakh National Agrarian University.

In January 2018 she was appointed the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.