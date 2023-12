NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Urken Bissakayev was appointed the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh PM’s press service reports.

Born on September 24, 1977, in West Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University, the Yessenov Caspian State University.

Since May 2019 has worked as CEO at the Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC.