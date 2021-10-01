Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture relieved of his duties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to relieve Gabidulla Abdrakhmov of his duties as the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1975 in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University.

Throughout his career worked in the PM’s Office, Presidential Administration.

Since January 2021 up to present worked as the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports.