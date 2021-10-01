EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:00, 01 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture relieved of his duties

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to relieve Gabidulla Abdrakhmov of his duties as the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, the PM’s press service reports.

    Born in 1975 in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University.

    Throughout his career worked in the PM’s Office, Presidential Administration.

    Since January 2021 up to present worked as the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!