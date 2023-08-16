Kazakh Vice Minister of Education relieved of his duties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kuanysh Yergaliyev is relieved of his duties as the Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan by the submitted application, Kazinform learnt from the Government’s press service.

Born in 1982 in East Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Kazakh National Medical University, Tulane University, Karaganda Economic University and Harvard University.

In 2021 was appointed as the Vice Minister of Education and Science.