TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:33, 21 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Vice Minister of Emergencies steps down

    Mereke Pshembayev
    Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Government

    Vice Minister of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mereke Pshembayev stepped down from the post, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Government.

    The Government decreed to relieve Pshembayev of the post after he had tendered his resignation.

    Mereke Pshembayev’s resignation ended his 4-year tenure at the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry. Throughout his career he worked for a number of ministries, namely the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Ministry of Investments and Development, and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

    In early February President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named new Minister of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan Chingis Arinov after major government shakeup.

    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
