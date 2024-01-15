Kazakh Vice Minister of Enlightenment relieved of post

Aibat Ilyassov has been relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Enlightenment in accordance with the decree of the Kazakh Government, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He was relieved of the post due to a transfer to another appointment.

Aibat Ilyassov began his career at JSC “National Information Technologies” in 2006. He also worked at the Ministry of Justice from 2009 through 2022.

In February 2022 he was appointed as the Vice Minister of Education and Science and in August 2022 as the Vice Minister of Enlightenment.