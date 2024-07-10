Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare relieved of her duties

Aizhan Yesmagambetov is relieved of her duties as the Vice Minister of Healthcare – chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.

Born in 1972 in Akmola region is a graduate of the Almaty State Medical University.

She started her career as a medical laboratory assistant in Almaty.

Between 1997 and 2004 she was employed as an epidemiologist, bacteriologist, and head of the laboratory of the highly-dangerous infections department of the republican sanitary and epidemiological service.

From 2004 to 2014 held various positions at the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry. In 2014 took the post of the director of the epidemiolocal control department - deputy chief state sanitary doctor of the Consumer Rights Protection Agency of Kazakhstan.

Between 2020 and 2022 headed the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee.

On February 14, 2022, she was appointed as the Vice Minister of Healthcare – chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan.