Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare relieved of her duties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to relieve Assem Nussupova of her duties as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1975 in the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

In 2016-2019 acted as the deputy Governor of East Kazakhstan region. since October 2020 up to present worked as the Vice Minister of Kazakhstan.