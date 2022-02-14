EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:21, 14 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare relieved of her duties

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to relieve Assem Nussupova of her duties as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, the PM’s press service reports.

    Born in 1975 in the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

    In 2016-2019 acted as the deputy Governor of East Kazakhstan region. since October 2020 up to present worked as the Vice Minister of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!