Kazakh Vice Minister of Justice relieved of her duties

Alma Mukanova was relieved of her duties as the Vice Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, Kazinform News Agency refers to the Government’s press service.

Born in 1988 in East Kazakhstan is graduate of the Law and Humanities University and University of Warwick.

In 2015-2017 headed the environmental legislation and industry and transport legislation directorate at the legislation department of the Kazakh Justice Ministry.

In 2017-2021 served as the deputy director of the legislation department of the Kazakh Justice Ministry, and took the post of the director of the legislation department of the Kazakh Justice Ministry.