Kazakh Vice Minister receives highest tribute from Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Albert Rau received the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany from German Ambassador Guido Herz on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the German embassy's press service.

Ambassador Herz presented the prestigious award on behalf of President of Germany Joachim Gauck.

At the awarding ceremony the German diplomat praised Mr. Rau for his contribution to the development of German-Kazakh bilateral relations as the co-chairman of the German-Kazakh Working Group under the Government of Kazakhstan.

The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany instituted in 1951 by Federal President Theodor Heuss is the highest tribute Germany can pay to individuals for services to the nation.