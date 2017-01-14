EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:14, 14 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Vice PM takes part in EEC meeting

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin participated in the regular videoconference meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

    According to the prime minister's press service, the agenda of the meeting consisted of 19 issues.

    Participants made a number of important decisions regarding customs tariff regulation, industry and agro-industrial complex, energy, intellectual property and informatization in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

    Utmost attention was paid to the development of production and export of agricultural machines and equipment in the EAEU member countries.

    Additionally, the participants discussed the issues of financing of cooperative projects with integrative potential by the Eurasian Development Bank.
    Members of the Council agreed to form a work group that will select the appropriate cooperative projects.

    Implementation of those decisions will promote industrial development of all EAEU member states.

     

     

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!