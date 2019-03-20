Kazakh Vice Premier paid a working visit to China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of the working trip to China, 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, paid on March 19-20, met with Vice Premier of China's State Council Han Zheng, Minister of General Administration of Customs of China Ni Yuefeng and Finance Minister of China Liu Kun.

At the meeting with Vice Premier of China's State Council Han Zheng, the sides debated pressing issues of bilateral cooperation. The parties noted the synergy of Nurly Zhol and Silk Road Economic Belt construction initiatives let use the existing potential of Kazakhstan and China in the development of infrastructure, investments and trade, industry, transport, cultural and humanitarian exchange.



Alikhan Smailov and Han Zheng agreed to use potential of Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Fund of production assets for successful realization of projects.



The parties debated opportunities for building strategic cooperation of China's financial institutions and Astana International Financial Institute, stressed mutual interest in successful cooperation. They noted high rates of development of transport and logistics cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.



Alikhan Smailov and Ni Yuefeng debated pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and projects being realized by the customs services of the two countries.



During the meeting with Liu Kun debated were current economic situation issues, prospects for further strengthening of cooperation between the financial institutions in the sphere of project and trade financing. Besides, the sides shared views on joint projects, agreed to adopt measures for all-round strategic partnership within the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee.