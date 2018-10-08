Kazakh Vice Premier, UN Secretary General debate digitalization issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Vice Premier Askar Zhumagaliyev and Kazakh Permanent Representative to the UN Kairat Umarov had talks with UN Secretary General António Guterres and UN Under-Secretary-General Liu Zhenmin to debate on how to achieve sustainable development goals, e-government development, primeminister.kz reports.

Zhumagaliyev briefed on the Digital Kazakhstan program, initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The aim of the program is to develop infrastructure, human capital, e-government, digital economy and innovative ecosystem. He also stressed that the program is one of the tools contributing to achieving SDGs.



UN Secretary General António Guterres told about the intent to consider opportunities for signing an agreement between the UN and Kazakhstan on the development of e-government. The UN Under-Secretary-General appreciated joint work of Kazakhstan and the UN in holding the international forum on the development of e-government in 2014, noting that the UN Department for Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) is interested in implementing new projects on cooperation with Kazakhstan.



Following the talks the sides expressed intent to further fruitful cooperation.