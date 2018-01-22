Kazakh victim of Kabul terrorist attack was a businessman - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Kazakhstani national who was killed in the barbaric terrorist attack on a hotel in the Afghan capital Kabul has been identified, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim and will provide necessary assistance in this situation. We cannot name his last name but we can confirm that the victim was in Afghanistan on a business trip since October-November (2017)," Anuar Zhainakov, official spokesman of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry, said at a press conference on Monday.



The victim (born in 1978), according to Zhainakov, was from Astana. He traveled to Afghanistan on the invitation of one of Afghan telecommunications companies.



Zhainakov added that Kazakh diplomats in Afghanistan are working around the clock to get his body repatriated to Kazakhstan.



It is to be recalled that the terrorist attack on the Interncontinental Hotel in Kabul on Saturday claimed lives of dozens of people, including the Kazakh businessman. Witnesses claim they heard three explosions and shots fired in the building.