Kazakh, Vietnamese leaders hold talks in Hanoi

HANOI. KAZINFORM The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation in trade-economic, investment, energy, transport-logistics, agro-industrial and cultural-humanitarian sectors, Kazinform reports via the Akorda.

The Head of State thanked Vo Van Thuong for hospitality and said he attached huge importance to this visit.

«This is my first visit to your beautiful country as the President of Kazakhstan. I attach utmost importance to this visit. Your state and your nation are respected in Kazakhstan. The economic success of Vietnam lays a serious basis for further cooperation between our countries. We attach special attention to the economic and political interaction between our countries and properly evaluate the huge economic potential of Vietnam and its weight at the international arena,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Vietnam in 2022 hit 500 million US dollars and has already reached 600 million US dollars in H1 2023, the Kazakh Leader said.

By the end of the year, this figure is planned to be raised to 1 billion US dollars.

The Head of State expressed confidence that today’s talks will open a new stage in development of the bilateral interaction.

In turn, Vo Van Thuong highly appreciated the activation of cooperation between the two countries and expressed an intention to strengthen close partnership of Kazakhstan and Vietnam.

He expressed confidence that the first official visit of the Kazakh Leader to Vietnam would boost traditional friendly relations and successful multifaceted cooperation between the two states. He said that he had visited Kazakhstan before and was impressed by beauty of the country, and hospitable people. In his words, Vietnam thoroughly monitors the process of development of Kazakhstan and the achievements the Kazakh people make under Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s leadership. He said he was sure that thanks to the experience and strategic vision of President Tokayev, Kazakhstan would enjoy favorable and stable development and would contribute to the development and maintaining stability both in the region and in the world.

Vo Van Thuong added that the people of Vietnam remember and thank Kazakhstan for the support rendered in the fight for national liberation and in reconciliation of the country in the past as well as for the support in today’s development of the country. «Vietnam attaches great importance to the traditional friendly ties with Kazakhstan and views your country as an important partner in Central Asia,» he stated.

Upon completion of the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Vo Van Thuong to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.

Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan participated in a ceremony of laying flowers at the Heroes and Martyrs Monument as well as Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Ba Dinh square in Hanoi.

Recall, that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Hanoi for an official visit on Sunday, August 20.