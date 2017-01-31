Kazakh violinist canceles concert in US due to Trump's Executive Order

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh violinist Aisha Orazbayeva canceled her debut concert, which was scheduled to take place in Chicago next weekend because of Donald Trump's Executive Order, Slippediscreported.

"I was incredibly excited to present and hear the Chicago debut of the London-based Kazakh violinist Aisha Orazbayeva next weekend as part of the series I program at Constellation, but this morning she advised me that she had decided to cancel the US tour she had planned with pianist Joseph Houston", said Chicago music critic and concert organizer Peter Margasak.

In her letter, violinist explained the reason for the refusal to perform in Chicago. She says she does not agree with the Executive Order Trump has signed on 27 January.

It prohibits the entry into the United States to all citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, as well as re-entry for holders of Green Cards who were born in these countries.

The Executive Order also brings in a suspension of the US Refugee Admissions Programme for 120 days, and prohibits entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely.

"After reading about ban on people from predominantly Muslim countries and that seven refugees with visas have been taken off the plane bound for JFK, I cannot find it in me to enter the US. An Iranian citizen has been refused entry even though he has a green card... I'm reading this in the Guardian", she wrote to Mr Margasak.

According to her, this decision was not easy for her.

"For me it comes down to this: if I were from Iran I wouldn't be allowed to come in and if my pianist came from Iran he wouldn't be allowed to come in, and in solidarity with my pianist I would not travel", said Aisha.

"I feel very bad to cancel the tour, but why are they letting me in and not people from Syria? What is the difference? I provide ‘entertainment' and they seek help. That is awful", concluded the artist.

In turn, Peter Margasak expressed solidarity with Aisha, saying "I support her choice fully".

Aisha Orazbayeva is from Almaty. She graduated from London Royal Academy, under "Bolashak" program. Aisha is called a rising star of classical music.

She gave concerts in the United States, Spain, Italy, Austria, UK.