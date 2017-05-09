Kazakh virtuoso Zhaniya Aubakirova gives concert in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM A concert of a People's Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan, laureate of international competitions Zhaniya Aubakirova, was held Bozar Center For Fine Arts in Brussels, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was a part of the tour, dedicated to the celebration of Zhaniya Aubakirova's 30 years on stage.

The renowned Kazakhstani pianist played Italian Concerto by Johann Sebastian Bach, Johann Sebastian Bach's Chorale Preludes by Italian pianist-composer Ferruccio Busoni and ballads by Frédéric Chopin.

The audience applauded enthusiastically and shouted "encore!" three times.

"This is my first time in Brussels. The audience here received me well. The concert went well, people enjoyed themselves. Acoustics and instruments here are very good," said Zhaniya Aubakirova.

After Brussels, Kazakh virtuoso will perform at Philharmonie Luxembourg on May 12, then on May 19 at the Grand Concert Hall of the Almaty Conservatory, after which she will prepare for her performance at the Expo 2017 in Astana.