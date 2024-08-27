Kazakh vocalist Yerbol Tazhibayev awarded Grand Prix at WorldStars championships in Los Angeles

Yerbol Tazhibayev, a vocalist of the Roza Baglanova Qazaqconcert State Concert Organization, has won the Grand Prix in three nominations at the World Championships of Performing Arts 2024 (WCOPA 2024) in Los Angeles, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.

Photo credit: the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information

The WCOPA 2024 brought together leading vocalists from around the world, providing a unique opportunity for talented performers to showcase their musical achievements and receive world-class recognition.

Yerbol Tazhibayev graduated from the Tattimbet College of Arts in Karaganda with a diploma in classical singing, and the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University.

He is known for his unique voice, deep musical understanding and brilliant performances at many prestigious national competitions and projects such as “Qazaqstan dauysy” (Voice of Kazakhstan), “Topjargan”, “Bes zhuldyz” (Five Stars) and others.

Earlier it was reported that Alikhan Nurzhauov, student of the Zh. Ylebekov Republican Variety and Circus College in Almaty, swept seven awards at the WCOPA 2024 in Hollywood. Alikhan won three gold and three silver medals, and an order for his excellence and artistry despite high rivalry. He competed for top honors in Acting and Modelling. He ranked among the Top 3 male models at the international competition. He plans to conclude contracts with the world’s leading luxury brands such as Versace and Gucci. Alikhan was born in Almaty. He is pursuing a degree in Film and Theatre Actor. Notably, Alikhan recently made his film debut in the Russian TV series.