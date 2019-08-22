Kazakh volleyball players defeated at Asian Women’s Championship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan succumbed to the Chinese team at the 2019 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakhstani volleyball players were upset by China 25:23, 25:12, 25:15.

Kazakhstan was paired with Indonesia, China and Japan in the Pool F at the championship.

Tomorrow, August 23, the Kazakh side will clash with Indonesia.