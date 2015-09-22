Kazakh volleyball star Sabina Altynbekova moves to GSS Sunbeam of Japan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's volleyball player and star of Asian social networking Sabina Altynbekova has joined GSS Sunbeam volleyball club of Japan, according to the website of the club.

Sabina will play in the second division of the championships of Japan. In November, the team will start playing in the V.Challenge Ligue. Recall that Sabina is one of the most popular volleyball players on Instagram. She has almost 500,000 fans worldwide.