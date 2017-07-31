EN
    21:57, 31 July 2017

    Kazakh volleyballers make their way to the finals of Asian Championship

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh men's volleyball team won strong-willed victory in the Asian Championship semi-final in Indonesia, and will now compete for the gold, Sports.kz reports.

    In five games Kazakh team broke the resistance of the national team of South Korea - 20:25, 15:25, 25:17, 25:23, 16:14.

    In the finals tomorrow, Kazakhs will play with the winner of the Indonesia-Japan match.

    The best result of the Kazakh men's team so far is the "silver" of 1993 Asian Championship.

     

