ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Qualifier Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan has reached the semifinal of the ITF tournament in Moscow with the prize fund of $25,000.

Voskoboeva outplayed Russian wildcard Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 7-6 in the quarterfinal match.

Next up for Voskoboeva is top-seed Sabina Sharipova from Uzbekistan.



Source: Sports.kz