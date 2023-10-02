Kazakh warships arrive in Baku for joint military drill

As per the joint action plan signed between the ministries of defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, Khazri-2023 joint tactical exercises began in Baku with the participation of warships and military personnel of both countries’ naval forces, Kazinform learned from Trend.

Kazakh Navy warships and military personnel arrived on Monday in Baku to join the exercises.

Commander of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subkhan Bekirov, met with a delegation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan led by Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Saken Bekzhanov.

Photo: Trend

Welcoming the guests, Vice Admiral Subkhan Bekirov noted that joint tactical exercises in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea would make a significant contribution to the mutual exchange of experience between both countries’ servicemen and would further upgrade their professionalism and level of training.

The exercises will last until October 8.