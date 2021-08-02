Kazakh water polo team crashes out of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national water polo crashed out of the ongoing Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

The Kazakh side lost to Australia 7:15 in the Men’s Preliminary Round Group B. Previously, Kazakhstani water polo players suffered five consecutive defeats as they were upset by Croatia, Serbia, Spain and Montenegro.

The only national water polo team which suffered as many defeats as Kazakhstan is the Republic of South Africa. Both the RSA and Kazakhstan left the Tokyo Olympics without any points.

Kazakhstan has so far won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.