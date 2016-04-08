Kazakh water polo team fails to qualify for Rio 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The city of Trieste in Italy is hosting the FINA Men's Water Polo Olympic Games Qualification Tournament these days. On Day 5 of the tournament Spain had no difficulty defeating Kazakhstan 16:4 in Group B.

After the match Team Kazakhstan's coach Sergey Drozdov said it was a very bad game for the Kazakh squad. "We may analyze this tournament and this experience. In the future we will change the team because some players have finished their careers. I hope you will see a better Kazakhstan," he noted.



Presently Kazakhstan is almost at the bottom of Group with only three points.



Recall that last four water polo national teams participating in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro will be determined in Trieste. The tournament is due to last until April 10.



Source: Sports.kz