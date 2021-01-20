EN
    10:43, 20 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh water polo team loses in Italy

    TRIESTE. KAZINFORM – The Women’s Water Polo Olympic Games Qualification Tournament has kicked off in Trieste, Italy, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In the first match the Kazakh squad faced the national team of Greece.

    Unfortunately, Team Kazakhstan lost to the Greek water polo players 5:13. It bears to remind that two teams can qualify for the Olympic Games based on the results of the tournament.


    Kazakhstan Sport
