17:39, 23 November 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakh Weather Service issues storm alert for 4 regions
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issues a storm alert for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
West Kazakhstan region is predicted to face Saturday snowstorm, increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s.
Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, snowstorms are forecast to hit locally tomorrow in Aktobe region.
Wind blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s, drift storm are to roll through North Kazakhstan region on November 24.
Windstorm and south-western wind at a speed of 15-20 m/s are set to grasp Kostanay region.