Kazakh Weather Service issues storm alert for 4 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issues a storm alert for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

West Kazakhstan region is predicted to face Saturday snowstorm, increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s.



Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, snowstorms are forecast to hit locally tomorrow in Aktobe region.

Wind blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s, drift storm are to roll through North Kazakhstan region on November 24.



Windstorm and south-western wind at a speed of 15-20 m/s are set to grasp Kostanay region.