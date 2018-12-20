EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:35, 20 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh weightlifter bags silver at 5th International Qatar Cup

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national weightlifting team managed to gain the first medal at the 5th International Qatar Cup underway in Doha, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    Competing in the 61 kg weight class, Kazakhstan's Igor Son took second place on the podium. The athlete lifted 118 kg and 149 kg in the snatch and in clean and jerk, respectively. In the combined total, he lifted 267 kilograms.

    The gold was struck by Japan's Hayato Hirai (272 kg), while bronze medal was grabbed by another Japanese athlete, Shin Oshida, who lifted 264 kg.

    In the same weight class, Kazakhstan's Arli Chontey, a silver medalist of the 2018 World Championships, finished fourth. Kazakh weightlifter Farkhad Kharki  came in fourth in the 67 kg.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!