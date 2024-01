ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Nurlybek Samenov won the EGAT's Cup - IWF International Weightlifting Championships 2019 in Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Samenov was the best in Men's 81 kg weight class by lifting 333 kg in total (153+180).



This is the first international tournament for budding athlete.