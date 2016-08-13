Kazakh weightlifter Denis Ulanov 4th at Rio Olympics

ASTANA-RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Denis Ulanov was ranked 4th in Men's 85kg category at the Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.

Ulanov lifted 390kg, including 175kg in snatch and 215kg in clean and jerk.



Gold went to Kianoush Rostami from Iran whom lifted 396kg and set the new world record.



Chinese Tao Tian claimed silver by lifting 395kg. Gabriel Sincraian from Romania won bronze.