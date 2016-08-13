EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:43, 13 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh weightlifter Denis Ulanov 4th at Rio Olympics

    None
    None
    ASTANA-RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Denis Ulanov was ranked 4th in Men's 85kg category at the Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.

    Ulanov lifted 390kg, including 175kg in snatch and 215kg in clean and jerk.

    Gold went to Kianoush Rostami from Iran whom lifted 396kg and set the new world record.

    Chinese Tao Tian claimed silver by lifting 395kg. Gabriel Sincraian from Romania won bronze.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Kazakhmys 2016 Olympic Games News Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!