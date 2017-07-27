Kazakh weightlifter grabs gold of Asian Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Karina Kuzganbayeva won the gold of the Asian Junior and Youth Championships in up to 69 kg, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Weightlifting Federation.

In total, the 16-year-old lifted 200 (90+110) kg. This allowed her to enter the top three juniors and girls under 20.

The 2017 Asian Junior and Youth Championships started on July 24 in Kathmandu (Nepal). Kazakhstan is represented by 7 sportsmen.

Earlier Anatoly Savelyev became second in up to 62 kg in juniors.





Today, four Kazakhstani athletes will compete at the Championships:

Junior Kumarbekova Gulzhan (75 + / 90 + kg, group B) 12.15 Y*

Muptilda Aizada (90+ kg, group A) 16.15

Makeev Mikhail (up to 77 kg, group A) 18.15

Bektai Asylzhan (up to 77 kg, group A) 18.15 Y*

Youth* - boys and girls under 17 years.