Kazakh weightlifter Ilya Ilyin jets off to Rio de Janeiro

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known Kazakhstani weightlifter Ilya Ilyin will travel to Rio de Janeiro to support Kazakhstani athletes at the Summer Olympic Games.

"On my way to Rio to support my team - Denis Ulanov and Alexander Zaichikov," the athlete wrote in his Instagram account.



Ilyin also congratulated Kazakhstanis on the medals hauled at the Rio Olympics.



Presently, Kazakhstan is placed 11th with seven medals in the overall medal tally of the 2016 Summer Olympics Games.



Recall that Dmitriy Balandin won the first ever Olympic gold in swimming for Kazakhstan. Weightlifter Nijat Rakhimov also lifted Kazakhstan to gold at the Rio Olympics. Judoka Yeldos Smetov and weightlifter Zhazira Zhapparkul collected silver apiece. Judo practitioner Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh and weightlifter Karina Goricheva brought Kazakhstan two bronze medals.



It bears to remind that Ilyin was unable to participate in the Rio Olympis after the doping scandal.