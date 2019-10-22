Kazakh weightlifter pockets bronze at Asian Youth Championships

PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM Akmolda Sairamkez of Kazakhstan won the bronze medal at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships underway in Pyongyang, the Kazakh National Olympic Committee reports.

Akmolda Sairamkez took bronze adding the second medal to the country’s tally. He lifted a total of 258 kg (115kg +143kg) in the youth 61 kg category.

Earlier, another Kazakh athlete Ablai Auelkhanov rounded out the top three.