TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:04, 22 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh weightlifter pockets bronze at Asian Youth Championships

    PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM Akmolda Sairamkez of Kazakhstan won the bronze medal at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships underway in Pyongyang, the Kazakh National Olympic Committee reports.

    Akmolda Sairamkez took bronze adding the second medal to the country’s tally. He lifted a total of 258 kg (115kg +143kg) in the youth 61 kg category.

    Earlier, another Kazakh athlete Ablai Auelkhanov rounded out the top three.

    Kazakhstan Sport
