Kazakh weightlifter Podobedova banned for 8 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has sanctioned three Kazakhstani weightlifters for failing anti-doping tests after the 2012 London Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The IWF Disciplinary Commission has issued a decision to disqualify Maiya Maneza and Zulfiya Chinshanlo for two years and Svetlana Podobedova - for eight years. The disqualification became effective on May 26, 2016 when reanalysis of their samples resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances.



With the help of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation, the athletes managed to preserve their non-Olympic titles and prizes.