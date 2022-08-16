Kazakh weightlifter sets record at 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani weightlifter Aizada Muptilda captured gold at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Türkiye, Kazinform reports.

On the final day of the tournament Kazakhstan’s female weightlifters collected three gold and three silver medals.

Aizada Muptilda set the record of the Islamic Solidarity Games by lifting 266kg in Women’s -87kg weight category and taking home three gold medals.

Lyubol Kovalchuk of Kazakhstan hauled three silver medals in the same weight class by lifting 261 kg in total.

In total, Kazakhstani weightlifters gained 8 gold, 15 silver and 3 bronze medals at the tournament.

Photo: @drs_kz