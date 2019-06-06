EN
    13:44, 06 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh weightlifter strikes gold at Junior World Championships

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Karina Kuzganbayeva has won a gold medal at the IWF (International Weightlifting Federation) Junior World Championships in Suva, Fiji, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Karina was the best in the U81 kg weight division. She lifted 224 kg (98+126).

    The silver medal was taken by Hyeonju Jang of Korea - 221 kg (97+124). Russian Ekaterina Vizgina gained bronze by lifting 206 kg (93 + 113).

    It should be mentioned that earlier, Artyom Antropov of Kazakhstan won a silver medal at the championships.

