    18:37, 04 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh weightlifter stripped of gold over doping abuse

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Tatyana Kapustina has been stripped of her gold medal by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) after failing a drugs test, Sports.kz reports.

    The Kazakhstani clinched gold at the 2015 IWF Youth World Championships in Lima, Peru back in April 2015 in Women's 69kg category.
    The IWF said Kapustina has been disqualified and her result nullified based on the fact she tested positive for a banned substance.
    Lisseth Ayovi Cabezas from Ecuador will be awarded the gold medal with Ukrainian Anastasiia Shyshanova and Mexican Lizbeth Nolasco Hernandez claiming silver and bronze respectively.

