09:54, 16 June 2022 | GMT +6
Kazakh weightlifter takes silver at 2022 IWF Youth World Championships in Mexico
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh weightlifter Nadezhda Li won a silver medal at the 2022 IWF Youth World Championships in Leon, Mexico, Kazinform reports.
15-year-old Li competed in women’s 64kh weight division and finished with 190kg (85+105) result, according to Sports.kz.
Columbian athlete Ingrid Vanesa Segura Grueso won gold by lifting 211kg (94+117).
Carolina Keily Fernandez Silva from Venezuela became a bronze medalist of the championships upon lifting 187kg (84+103).
The event will last till June 18.
Earlier Kazinform reported about Yedige Yemberdi who took home gold at the 2022 IWF Youth World Championships in Leon.