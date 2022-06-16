EN
    09:54, 16 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh weightlifter takes silver at 2022 IWF Youth World Championships in Mexico

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh weightlifter Nadezhda Li won a silver medal at the 2022 IWF Youth World Championships in Leon, Mexico, Kazinform reports.

    15-year-old Li competed in women’s 64kh weight division and finished with 190kg (85+105) result, according to Sports.kz.

    Columbian athlete Ingrid Vanesa Segura Grueso won gold by lifting 211kg (94+117).

    Carolina Keily Fernandez Silva from Venezuela became a bronze medalist of the championships upon lifting 187kg (84+103).

    The event will last till June 18.

    Earlier Kazinform reported about Yedige Yemberdi who took home gold at the 2022 IWF Youth World Championships in Leon.


    Kazakhstan Sport
