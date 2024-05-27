Kazakh weightlifter wins 2024 IWF World Youth Championships title

The Kazakh team won the second gold medal at the 2024 IWF World Youth Championships in Lima, Peru, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service.

Ayanat Zhumagali lifted a total of 222 kg (97/125) on her way to victory in the women’s 76 kg. Another Kazakh female weightlifter Saniya Ormanbayeva won bronze.

Earlier, Nurdos Sabyr took gold, and Akzhol Kurmanbek bagged silver in the men’s finals.

The International Weightlifting Federation’s (IWF) 2024 Youth World Championships took place from May 22 to 26 in Lima, Peru.