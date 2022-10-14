Kazakh weightlifter wins top honors at Asian Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani weightlifter Asylzhan Bektai won the title of the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Bahrein in the 89 kg weight category, Olympic.kz reads.

He lifted 362 kg in clean and jerk combination in total. He was followed by Emil Moldodosov of Kyrgyzstan,and Masoud Chatrai of Iran.

Earlier Asylzhan Bektai and Zulfiya Chinshanllo won gold medals, Arli Chontey and Arai Nurlybekova secured silver.













Photo: instagram.com/bwf.bh