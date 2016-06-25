Kazakh weightlifters allowed to compete at 2016 Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The disqualified weightlifters from a number of countries were allowed to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, after a three-day meeting of the International Weightlifting Federation's Executive Committee held behind the closed doors inTbilisi, Georgia, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

“Eight out of ten athletes will go to the Olympics. Same goes for our other neighbor republics: Kazakhstan, Belarus and Azerbaijan,” said a member of the Executive Committee, MIR24 TV Channel said.

The work of the Congress was held in a tough condition. The participants made presentations and discussed doping-related matters.