Kazakh weightlifters clinch 2 gold medals at 2020 Asian Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Karina Kuzganbayeva and Aisamal Sansyzbayeva of Kazakhstan hauled gold medals at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

Karina Kuzganbayeva representing Kazakhstan in -81kg weight category earned gold lifting 227kg (101+126 in snatch and clean and jerk). She outperformed Uzbek Lyailahon Hursanova who lifted 186kg (100+86).

Another Kazakhstani Aisamal Sansyzbayeva lifted 249 kg (109+140) in +81kg weight class claiming gold.

The Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships will run until February 20. Kazakhstan is represented by ten athletes.