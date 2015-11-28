EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:45, 28 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh weightlifters earned 10 licenses to Olympic Games 2016 (PHOTOS)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan national team has earned a full package of licenses to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (6 men, 4 women), the press service of the Kazakh Weightlifting Federation says.

    Recall that Alexander Zaichikov brought today one more gold medal to the team’s collection. He won in men’s 105 kg at the Houston IWF World Weightlifting Championship.

    Olympic champion Svetlana Podobedova ranked the fourth in women’s 75 kg.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!