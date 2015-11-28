Kazakh weightlifters earned 10 licenses to Olympic Games 2016 (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan national team has earned a full package of licenses to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (6 men, 4 women), the press service of the Kazakh Weightlifting Federation says.

Recall that Alexander Zaichikov brought today one more gold medal to the team’s collection. He won in men’s 105 kg at the Houston IWF World Weightlifting Championship.

Olympic champion Svetlana Podobedova ranked the fourth in women’s 75 kg.