Kazakh weightlifters haul 6 medals at World Junior Championships

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – The World Junior Weightlifting Championships wrapped up in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani weightlifters hauled six medals at the event.

Ablai Auyelkhanov (55kg weight class), Rakhat Bekbolat (102kg weight class), and Aisamal Sansyzbayev (+87kg weight class) clinched gold.

Silver went to Alexei Drozdov (61kg weight class).

Akmola Sairamkez (67kg weight class) and Gulnur Ybyrai (64kg weight class) settled for bronze.