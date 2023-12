NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh weightlifters won 10 medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Konya, Türkiye. The team added 3 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze medals to the country’s tally, Olympic.kz reads.

It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan bagged 26 medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games so far.









Фото: olympic.kz